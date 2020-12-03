News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update

By Herald Reporter - 03 December 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.

The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.

