WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday, as Covid-19 infections surge in two provinces.
The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting.
