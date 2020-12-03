Proteas should be taking the knee, says Lord Peter Hain

Black Lives Matter has ‘emancipated’ achievers once silenced by race, argues author and veteran anti-apartheid activist

British politician and former anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain says he is disappointed that the Proteas are not “taking the knee” during their present series against England.



Speaking during the virtual launch of his book Pitch Battles: Sports, Racism and Resistance hosted by The Herald and NMU on Wednesday, Hain said he had been perplexed by the initial negative views that emerged among some white cricketers after Proteas quick bowler Lungi Ngidi’s call for the team to embrace the Black Lives Matter cause...

