Proteas should be taking the knee, says Lord Peter Hain
Black Lives Matter has ‘emancipated’ achievers once silenced by race, argues author and veteran anti-apartheid activist
British politician and former anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain says he is disappointed that the Proteas are not “taking the knee” during their present series against England.
Speaking during the virtual launch of his book Pitch Battles: Sports, Racism and Resistance hosted by The Herald and NMU on Wednesday, Hain said he had been perplexed by the initial negative views that emerged among some white cricketers after Proteas quick bowler Lungi Ngidi’s call for the team to embrace the Black Lives Matter cause...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.