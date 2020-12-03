'I entertained him sexually,' Zulu prince's murder accused tells court

One of the five people arrested in connection with the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu told the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday that she had entertained him sexually on the night of his death.

The 50-year-old eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini was found dead by security guards at his home at a Northwold residential complex in Johannesburg on November 6.

Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontse Tlhoele, 30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, are accused of being involved in the murder.

During their bail applications on Thursday, Moremane said in an affidavit read to court by her lawyer that she and friends met Zulu at a News Cafe restaurant in Randburg.

She was celebrating her birthday and while they were drinking, a waiter sent beers to their table. Moremane said the beer was sent by Zulu, who was in the company of another man.