'Don’t forget about HIV/Aids' - Bay campaigner

Though awareness about HIV/Aids may be taking a back seat during the month meant to highlight the disease, the stigma surrounding it still exists, Port Elizabeth resident Asanda Dayimane says.



With more than 5,000 followers on social media, Dayimane, 22, of KwaDwesi, continues to spread awareness about the virus through the #livingpositivelywithHIV campaign...

