News

Armed robbers targeting Bay delivery drivers

By Riaan Marais - 03 December 2020

Delivery drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay have been warned to be vigilant as multiple cases of gangs targeting trucks and their goods have been reported.

In two incidents on Wednesday, drivers were forced out of their vehicles at gunpoint...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Book Launch - Pitch Battles: Sport, racism and resistance

Most Read

X