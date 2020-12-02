Serial rape accused bust in sting operation

Woman tells court suspect tried to lure her sister days after she was attacked

A man accused of multiple violent rapes was finally arrested in a sting operation after he allegedly tried to lure a woman to the same place where he linked up with her sister before allegedly raping her.



Three days after he allegedly convinced a 31-year-old woman — via social media — to meet him at a spot in NU29, Motherwell, before allegedly raping her in a bushy area, Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, was arrested. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.