Serial rape accused bust in sting operation
Woman tells court suspect tried to lure her sister days after she was attacked
A man accused of multiple violent rapes was finally arrested in a sting operation after he allegedly tried to lure a woman to the same place where he linked up with her sister before allegedly raping her.
Three days after he allegedly convinced a 31-year-old woman — via social media — to meet him at a spot in NU29, Motherwell, before allegedly raping her in a bushy area, Thembinkosi Ngcolomba, 33, was arrested. ..
