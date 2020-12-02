Parole placement in Taliep Petersen case receiving 'attention': correctional services

The correctional services department says the decision to grant parole to one of the men convicted for the murder of well-known entertainer Taliep Petersen is receiving “attention”.

Petersen was shot dead in 2006 at his home in Cape Town, at the behest of his wife Najwa, who is serving 28 years in prison.

In 2009, Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi, who was found to have arranged a shooter to carry out the hit, was sentenced to 24 years in jail for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Emjedi received a six-month amnesty in 2012, which effectively reduced his sentence by six months.

“He was considered for parole placement by the correctional services parole board after having served the minimum detention period. Emjedi’s parole placement was effective from November 11 2020, and this was granted by the parole board,” Nxumalo said.

He said the decision to grant Emjedi parole was, however, being considered.

“The parole placement is receiving attention from the department,” he said.

Nxumalo declined to elaborate.