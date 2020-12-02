Jury out on closure of Nelson Mandela Bay beaches
No decision has been made on whether beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay will be closed this festive season.
Meanwhile, patrons continue flocking to beaches without masks and drinking alcohol at weekends...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.