John Steenhuisen: 'I want DA metros to look like maternity wards, with service delivery every single day'

“I've put them on terms that we'll be watching their progress, not wasting time on three-year or five-year plans, about what their plans are for the next six months to a year so we make those meaningful differences.”

South Africans are ready to remove the ANC from power

Steenhuisen said South Africans should remove the ANC from power if it continues to fail to deliver. He slammed Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency for “falling short” when it was supposed to be the “best shot” for the ruling party.

“If the ANC won't let go of the ropes that are holding SA back, it has to be the people of SA who then let go of the ANC. Many are ready to do so.”

DA was punished in by-elections, but support grew

Steenhuisen acknowledged the party's poor performance in the recent by-elections and admitted that the opposition was “punished” for its faults. However, he said the results don't tell the full story.

The DA emerged as the biggest loser in the by-elections held last month. The party lost nine wards which it previously controlled, won two new wards and retained 14. Among the parties it lost to are the Good Party, Al Jama-Ah and the Patriotic Alliance.

“Our support grew among black and white voters ... if black voters in the rural Eastern Cape ward could turn their backs on the ANC in favour of the DA, then it could happen anywhere. It was always going to be a matter of when and not if. The struggle credentials of the ANC would eventually begin to fade.”