I was too sick to know appeal had failed, Bay speaker says

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya says she was so sick with Covid-19, she had been unaware that her appeal against an order to call a council meeting had failed — and she was therefore not in contempt.



Furthermore, Mafaya believes her remark at the November 24 special council meeting — that she only had to ensure the election of a new mayor appeared on the agenda and not that one was actually elected — was deliberately taken out of context by opposition party councillors...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.