Four guilty of murdering Kabega Park pensioner Denise Webber, 76

It took six trials-within-a-trial, 20 months of legal wrangle to appoint a lawyer and streams of cellphone records to convict four men on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.



On Wednesday, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman found Fikile Mengo, 27, Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, Thanduxolo Vumazonke, 23, and Sinethemba Nenembe, 33, guilty of murdering Denise Webber, 76, during an armed robbery at her Needham Street, Kabega Park, home in August 2015. ..

