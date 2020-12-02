Four guilty of murdering Kabega Park pensioner Denise Webber, 76
It took six trials-within-a-trial, 20 months of legal wrangle to appoint a lawyer and streams of cellphone records to convict four men on charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
On Wednesday, Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman found Fikile Mengo, 27, Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, Thanduxolo Vumazonke, 23, and Sinethemba Nenembe, 33, guilty of murdering Denise Webber, 76, during an armed robbery at her Needham Street, Kabega Park, home in August 2015. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.