Eight suspected perlemoen poachers arrested in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay police arrested eight suspects early on Tuesday for the illegal possession of perlemoen.

While conducting routine patrols along the beachfront, members of the Jeffreys Bay stock theft and endangered species unit spotted a group of people near Wavecrest acting suspiciously at about 3am.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said six men had been found in possession of diving equipment and arrested immediately.

Members of the Humansdorp dog unit were also on the scene and tracked two more suspects hiding in nearby bushes.

They also found 429 perlemoen in four bags in the bushes, and confiscated a white bakkie.

The eight suspects, aged between 21 and 40, are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court this week.

