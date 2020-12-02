De Lille takes flak over handling of Beitbridge border fence 'corruption'

The department of public works has been criticised over its treatment of Magwa Construction, the company involved in the controversial Beitbridge border fence, and officials implicated in the saga.

Public works minister Patricia de Lille faced heavy criticism while appearing before parliament's public works portfolio committee on Wednesday.

She and her department were called to provide an update on the action taken after a visit by the committee to the Beitbridge border fence between SA and Zimbabwe and the Jersey Barrier Wall Project in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the department's progress report, it said 13 employees in the department were facing charges over the Beitbridge saga and the process was ongoing.

The department told the committee it had referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) tribunal.