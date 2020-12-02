David Mabuza says failure to eradicate inequality will make efforts to address HIV futile

Deputy president David Mabuza says if the government fails to ensure that all marginalised groups have equal access to health, education and employment, efforts to address HIV in SA will be futile.

Mabuza was delivering the keynote address at the World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto on Tuesday.

World Aids Day 2020 was marked under the theme, “We’re in this together — Cheka Impilo”, a call to every South African to make the right health choices and ensure they know their health status.

The theme was aligned to the global theme for World Aids Day, which was “Global solidarity, shared responsibility”.

Mabuza said young women, in particular, were vulnerable due to inequality.