Covid-19 wave hits small towns
Port Alfred, Alexandria and Bathurst take brunt in Ndlambe
Popular holiday towns in the Sarah Baartman district are buckling under the strain of Covid-19 as death numbers spike, health workers fall ill and usually lucrative festive season businesses look at shutting their doors.
Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea and Bushman's River Mouth face their bleakest festive season in decades after the Kenton/Bushmans Chamber of Business and Tourism on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Ndlambe municipality for shared accommodation facilities to close and big festivals to be put on hold as the virus ravages the district...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.