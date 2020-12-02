Covid-19 wave hits small towns

Port Alfred, Alexandria and Bathurst take brunt in Ndlambe

PREMIUM

Popular holiday towns in the Sarah Baartman district are buckling under the strain of Covid-19 as death numbers spike, health workers fall ill and usually lucrative festive season businesses look at shutting their doors.



Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea and Bushman's River Mouth face their bleakest festive season in decades after the Kenton/Bushmans Chamber of Business and Tourism on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Ndlambe municipality for shared accommodation facilities to close and big festivals to be put on hold as the virus ravages the district...

