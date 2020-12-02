ANC is scared of Andile Lungisa, says analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana

Paroled ex-councillor ‘went on attack, knowing provincial executive committee would not act against him’

PREMIUM

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is a monster created by the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee and he attacked it knowing its members are scared of him, political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said on Wednesday.



He said Lungisa had gone on the attack on Tuesday knowing the PEC would not act against him...

