WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission hears testimony from project manager at Kusile power station

On Monday tensions flared at the state capture inquiry, where public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was accused of racism, belittling black people and arrogance.

The accusations, all vehemently denied, came as Dali Mpofu took on Gordhan on behalf of his client, former Sars boss Tom Moyane.

Mpofu was cross-examining Gordhan, whom he described as hostile towards Moyane, after the minister’s earlier testimony at the commission.

