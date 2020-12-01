Three held after gin truck looted

Kwazakele police have arrested three men after a truck transporting gin was looted on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the truck was heading to Perseverance in Port Elizabeth when the driver, 53, took a wrong turn and stopped in Soweto-on-Sea.

“Members of the community stopped a passing police vehicle and notified officers that residents were looting the truck in Johnson Road,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“When they arrived the on the scene at 8pm the driver had fled and approximately 200 people were looting the truck that was transporting gin.”

Upon arrival, police officials were pelted with stones and had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Three men, aged between 28 and 35, were arrested for theft from a motor vehicle, public violence and being in possession of suspected stolen goods.

Police also confiscated three vehicles that contained alleged stolen goods, recovered about R5,000 worth of gin and stayed on the scene for most of the night to protect the truck and its content.

HeraldLIVE