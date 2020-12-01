Printing company employee arrested over matric maths paper leak

A man working for a company contracted to print examination papers has been arrested in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2.

The question paper was widely circulated in some provinces just before the exam was due to be written.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the leaking of the question paper.

Col Katlego Mogale confirmed that Shikwambana was employed at a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department of basic education to print the 2020 matric exam papers.

"The accused appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday. An investigation into the leakage of other papers is continuing," said Mogale.