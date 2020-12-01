More legal action between bus company and eThekwini, leaving commuters stranded and drivers idle

eThekwini bus service provider Tansnat has launched urgent high court proceedings to compel the local municipality to provide it with the required 450 buses it needs to service 150,000 passengers it transports daily.

Tansnat, owned by taxi boss Mandla Gcaba, says the city is not complying with its contractual obligations — leaving passengers stranded and bus drivers sitting idle.

It says if the situation is not resolved soon, it will be forced to retrench drivers “which will undoubtedly lead to a strike” and a complete shutdown of the service.

The urgent application that will go before the Durban high court on Wednesday is the latest in a string of litigation between the parties, which began in 2015 when the city attempted to liquidate Tansnat.

Tansnat hit back and claimed the city owed it money. At present this dispute — with the city claiming it is owed R346m and Tansnat saying it is owed just more than R1bn — is being arbitrated by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.

Tansnat has also launched a review application aimed at setting aside a council decision to form a municipal entity to run the service and to put out a tender for a company to assist with operations for three years.