Evidence of accused in Webber murder pulled apart
Pair pointed fingers at each other while trying to exonerate themselves, judge finds
A Port Elizabeth High Court judge on Tuesday lambasted the evidence of two of the four men alleged to have been involved in the brutal murder of a 76-year-old Kabega Park woman.
In her part heard judgment, judge Irma Schoeman said the versions put forward by Fikile Mengo, 27, and Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, could not be considered to be reasonably possibly true...
