Captain laid to rest with messages of condolence from far and wide

Described as non-factional, clean, one of the best public representatives and a caring leader, the late Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Ncediso Captain was spoken highly of by speaker after speaker on Tuesday.



Captain, 55, who died from Covid-19 complications last week, was laid to rest on Tuesday with messages of condolence coming from as far as Germany and Sweden during his funeral service at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton...

