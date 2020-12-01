Bogus security guards fleece customers in Port Alfred

Police have warned people to be wary of thieves posing as security guards outside busy stores.

At least two Port Alfred shoppers were duped out of their goods by bogus guards.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said in two separate incidents, customers were told they were not allowed to take their bags into stores.

“The female victims, both in their mid to late 30s, left their bags containing valuable belongings and entered the store.

“After they finished their shopping they went to the door to fetch their handbags, which contained their wallets with cash, only to find out that the ‘security officers’ were no longer at the entrance and all their valuables were gone,” Govender said.

She said that the suspects, both women, had dressed the part in efforts to fleece customers.

Govender said one of the suspects had donned a black T-shirt and pants while the other was wearing a navy dress.

“No security official will request that you leave your personal belongings with them outside a store.

“Security officials will in some cases request to check your belongings but will not ask that your cellphones, wallets and handbags be left with them outside a store.

“Should you have parcels, these may be left at a parcel counter at the store and you will be given a token of acknowledgment,” she said.

Govender advised that customers who encountered people who acted like security guards and wanted to hold on to parcels and personal belongings to ask to speak to the store manager.

“If you are required to leave your parcels, other than your personal belongings, request a receipt or a token of receipt from the store,” she said.

She added that similar incidents had been reported in Makhanda.

