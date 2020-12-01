Andile Lungisa addresses supporters as a free man

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa spent his first hours as a free man addressing his supporters at a rally outside the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Tuesday.



Flanked by members of the Free Andile Lungisa Campaign, consisting of former ANC Youth League leaders who served alongside him, he thanked his supporters for standing by him...

