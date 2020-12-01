A possible 'mini lockdown' in the Western Cape? Here is what you need to know
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the province is investigating whether a “blunt instrument” like a “mini lockdown” is what's needed to control the possible resurgence of Covid-19.
This comes after the province has been experiencing a major growth of new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
Many of these new cases are concentrated in hotspot areas such as Garden Route and the Cape Metro.
Here is what you need to know.
'Mini lockdown' the last option
Winde warned that growth week on week of new Covid-19 cases was too high, and so everyone needed to play their part to bring it under control.
“We all need to play our part in making sure that we slow this down because the last thing in the world that we need is any kind of blunt instrument like a further lockdown,” he said.
He said the “mini lockdown” was the last option he would want to implement in the province, given the fact that it is nearing the festive season.
What a 'mini lockdown' could look like
According to IOL Winde said that a “mini lockdown” could last up to six days and could see no weddings, no funerals, and no super-spreader events taking place during the time.
“What is happening in other parts of the world, such as Australia and Singapore, is what they call a circuit breaker. The easiest way to explain it would be a mini lockdown,” said Winde.
“They put certain regulations in a municipality or district for six days ... no weddings, no funerals, no super-spreader events, so no permits would be issued.
“This circuit breaker allows for tracking and tracing and slows hospitalisation because it slows your spread. But it is a resort I don’t want to move to because you have wedding businesses that make a living from that.”
Scaling down on gatherings
He urged people to scale down year-end functions, or even scale them back completely and use the money for something like donating it to someone in need.
“We are coming to the season and now is the time to get back those hospitality jobs and, of course, people want to be able to enjoy the season but we need to do it differently,” said Winde.
“We need to think about all of those family events this summer season, they need to be scaled down so that we keep this virus at bay.”
Covid-19 cases in hotspots
According to Western Cape stats, the Cape Metro has seen a marked increase of 73%. Most of the cases are reported in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
A report last week found that over seven days, the Garden Route has seen a 117% increase in new cases. The Central Karoo has seen a 112% increase in new cases, and the Cape Winelands has seen an 80% increase in new cases.
The Overberg saw a 67% increase in new Covid-19 cases and subdistricts of concern include Theewaterskloof and Cape Agulhas.
The West Coast saw a 16% increase in new cases and areas of concern include the Cederberg, Saldanha Bay and Bergrivier.
