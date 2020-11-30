WATCH | 'I'm prepared to go to jail': Mom of 'murder fugitive' details abuse & helping son evade the law

Alleged murderer Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren was back in the Johannesburg high court on November 27.

He is facing charges of alleged murder and assault after his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Venter, was killed in 2011.

It has taken a while for Jansen van Vuuren to be back in court 2D in SA after he fled the country to Brazil in 2013 with the help of his parents.

His mother, Thea Pretorius, was present in court last week, and told TimesLIVE her son has no other family members supporting him.

Pretorius also spoke about her years of abuse and detailed how she helped Jansen van Vuuren flee the country.

TimesLIVE