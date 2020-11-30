Slain student Uyinene’s flag flies high in battle against gender-based violence
The mother of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana is delighted at how much the foundation named to honour her daughter has achieved in only a year.
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation's first anniversary was celebrated at the East London Golf Club on Saturday, though the pain of the murder and the scourge of gender-based violence linger on. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.