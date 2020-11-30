News

Zako an inspiration to many

NMU honours woman who rose from cleaner to management

Yoliswa Sobuwa Journalist 30 November 2020

Nomhle Zako was only 21 when she walked through the doors of Nelson Mandela University to start working as a cleaner after she dropped out of school while in grade 10. 

But last week, the 61-year-old mother of four was one of the seven people who were honoured at the institution’s annual Alumni Awards for being inspirational to students after she registered with adult basic education and training and later attained her degree...

