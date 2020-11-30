Lawyer says crime-spree teen murderer can be rehabilitated

While the state wants Siyabonga Dlanga to be sentenced to life in prison for a spate of crimes — including two murders — his advocate has argued that his young client is a candidate for rehabilitation.



Dlanga, now 19, is believed to have been part of a gang that terrorised communities across Nelson Mandela Bay over eight months...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.