Eastern Cape weekend road carnage leaves 26 dead
Twenty-six people lost their lives in 17 separate road accidents in the Eastern Cape over the past weekend.
Reckless, negligent driving and sporadic incidents of driving under the influence of alcohol were blamed for the carnage, which included the deaths of seven pedestrians...
