Eastern Cape family axe murder accused appears in court
Nowa Makula, 32, the man accused of hacking an Elliotdale family of six to death last week, will make a formal bail application on December 7.
Makula, was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.
The horrific scene was discovered by the mother's 16-year-old son.
The killings have made headlines in South Africa and internationally and came as the country started it's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.
He made his first court appearance in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday before the matter was postponed for the bail application.
