Eastern Cape family axe murder accused appears in court

By Sikho Ntshobane - 30 November 2020
Nowa Makula, 32, sits on the stairs to the holding cells during his first court appearance for the murder of six Eastern Cape family members, including three of his own children.
Nowa Makula, 32, the man accused of hacking an Elliotdale family of six to death last week, will make a formal bail application on December 7.

Nowa Makula, 32, is taken to his first court appearance for the murder of six Eastern Cape family members, including three of his own children.
Makula, was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.

The horrific scene was discovered by the mother's 16-year-old son.

The killings have made headlines in South Africa and internationally and came as the country started it's 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.

He made his first court appearance in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday before the matter was postponed for the bail application.

