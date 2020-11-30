David Best parole shock for traumatised mom shot in womb

‘Psychopath with zero chance of rehabilitation’ has shown ‘positive behaviour’ throughout 13 years of 21-year sentence, says report

David Best, the man who had his daughter killed a few weeks before she was due to be born by arranging that her mother be shot at point-blank range through the belly, will spend Christmas at home after being granted parole.



The news of the Eastern Cape parole board’s decision has reached his surviving victim, Melissa Dyer, slap bang in the middle of the country’s 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children campaign...

