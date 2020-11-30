David Best parole shock for traumatised mom shot in womb
‘Psychopath with zero chance of rehabilitation’ has shown ‘positive behaviour’ throughout 13 years of 21-year sentence, says report
David Best, the man who had his daughter killed a few weeks before she was due to be born by arranging that her mother be shot at point-blank range through the belly, will spend Christmas at home after being granted parole.
The news of the Eastern Cape parole board’s decision has reached his surviving victim, Melissa Dyer, slap bang in the middle of the country’s 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children campaign...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.