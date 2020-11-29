News

Suspected killer of unborn baby arrested

By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 November 2020

A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested — exactly 11 months after he allegedly shot a pregnant woman, causing her to lose her unborn baby

The woman, 33, was six months’ pregnant at the time...

