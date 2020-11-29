Deadly shark attack leads to top prize for EC film
Port St Johns provides the inspiration for SA filmmakers
A touching movie shot in the Eastern Cape has won its SA filmmakers a cool R3m.
Amanzi Olwandle [Ocean Water] by videographer and director Timothy Hay was filmed in Sinangwana near Port St Johns...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.