Judge lashes magistrate who locked up defence lawyer for 'disrespect'

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief 28 November 2020

A lawyer who arrived at court to defend her client was locked up after refusing a magistrate's instructions that she should represent another man being sentenced for assault.

The Legal Aid SA candidate attorney's experience at Port Alfred magistrate's court must have been “frightening, shocking and humiliating”, a Grahamstown high court judge said this week...

