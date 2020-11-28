Judge lashes magistrate who locked up defence lawyer for 'disrespect'
A lawyer who arrived at court to defend her client was locked up after refusing a magistrate's instructions that she should represent another man being sentenced for assault.
The Legal Aid SA candidate attorney's experience at Port Alfred magistrate's court must have been “frightening, shocking and humiliating”, a Grahamstown high court judge said this week...
