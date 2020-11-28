England's hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tier system
Hospitals in England risk being overwhelmed if lawmakers do not support the government's new plan for restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Saturday.
More than 20 million people across large swathes of England will be forced to live under the toughest category of Covid-19 restrictions when a national lockdown ends on Dec. 2. Lawmakers are due to vote on the restrictions the day before...
