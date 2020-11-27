News

IN PICTURES | Black Friday sale kicks off in SA

Shoppers wearing face masks in line with Covid-19 protocols set out to find Black Friday Deals.

By TimesLIVE - 27 November 2020
Oarabile Kotsitswe from Westbury in Johannesburg says he and a friend arrived at Makro at 6am this morning. They were finally let in at 8:30am. He works as a baker and his friend for a courier company. Kotsitswe says they put money together and had a budget of R4,000 for a TV but when they arrived inside it was sold out. Kotsitswe says they then had to settle for a Hisense Smart TV for R5,500. “We didn’t save because we had a budget, so now we had to add an extra R1,500 we put away for groceries and alcohol to pay for the TV. We still have food left for a week, but we will make a plan. I was worried about the long queues and Covid, but what can I do I really wanted the TV.”
Image: Iavan Pijoos
One customer from Soweto who asked not to be named says he bought a “few thousand rands” of alcohol today. This will be his stock for the festive season. It includes beers, gin and ciders. “We are struggling as a country, but we manage to pull up.”
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Black Friday is billed as one of the more hectic shopping days on the retail calendar.
Image: ALON SKUY
The queue at Makro in Strubens Valley.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Keagile Mohale from Soweto says he spent around R1,000 on beers, gin and wine today. They saved around R150. This is their stock for tomorrow. “We were very worried about Covid in the lines because it was packed in the morning, but at least everyone was wearing their protective gear.” Mohale will be going on a boys trip to Limpopo with his friends.
Image: Iavan Pijoos
Pavilion in Durban is empty as stores wait for customers.
Image: Darren Stewart
Selva and Saro Pather of Durban bought a compact stove/ove after spending time researching it on the internet. It was R3400 but only paid R2700 at Makro
Image: Yasantha Naidoo
Happy buyers - Tamara Fegen with her mother, Mrs JL Young bought a TV, pvr and stand for R5184 and saved R1000. The other smaller goods totalled R1000 but was reduced to R800.
Image: Darren Stewart.
Nomkhosi (left) and Wandile (right) Buthelezi saved R500 and used it towards the purchase of this R3200 bicycle which they will share.
Image: Darren Stewart

