IN PICS | Burnt-out government building a haven for criminals, huge rats, residents complain
Rats and crime.
These are two of the chief complaints from Parsons Hill and Kensington residents who have pointed a finger at the derelict National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) building as the source of the two issues in the area...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.