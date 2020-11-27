How to sniff out a fraudster & beware buying goods online via instant EFT

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Beware of buying goods online using Instant EFT

That was the warning issued by a trio of regulators — the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the Payments Association of SA and the Reserve Bank — to consumers on Thursday, on the eve of #BlackFriday sales.

“Instant-EFT” is a payment method offered by a third-party, in partnership with e-commerce stores, which automates payment by consumers to those online stores and provides immediate confirmation of payment to them.

It’s done by a process called screen-scraping, which makes it possible for third parties to access a person’s bank account data and act on their behalf, using their banking access credentials.

“We do not support the use of screen-scraping to effect payments, given that ... screen-scraping puts consumers’ access credentials at risk of being compromised,” the three organisations said.

“Consumers have no control over how their credentials and any other data or personal information accessed by the third party — such as account numbers and account statements — may be stored and used.”

Also, fraudsters could pose as third parties offering “instant-EFT” services on fake e-commerce sites to capture consumers’ access credentials for their bank’s internet banking websites.

“From there they could impersonate the consumer on their banking platform, making real-time payments to themselves, applying for a personal loan, increasing transaction limits and ultimately initiating payments to mule accounts.”

That’s not all. If you make use of instant-EFT products you could be in breach of your bank’s terms and conditions, which regulate internet banking, by providing their internet banking login credentials to a third-party.

“As a result, consumers are, knowingly or unknowingly, giving up their rights of recourse and lack any legal protection in the event of fraud and subsequent loss suffered by such consumers.”

In short, instant EFTs may be quick and easy, but they are potentially very high risk.

Hold on to that receipt

You don’t have to be super organised to put your receipts into a special drawer, shoebox or file — just know where to find your proof of purchase when you need it, because if you can’t, it can cost you a lot.