Special team set up as Covid-19 spreads at SA universities

The higher education department has been forced into action as increasing numbers of university students are contracting Covid-19.

Minister Blade Nzimade and health department officials have set up a multidisciplinary investigation team to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks at institutions of higher learning after more than 600 students and staff tested positive for the virus.

Nzimande made the revelation during a media briefing on Thursday.

He said the team included members of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the health department and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS). The team was expected to help manage and contain the outbreaks through early identification of infected students and staff, identifying their contacts and helping with early isolation and quarantine.

“Furthermore, we successfully negotiated with the NHLS to reduce the confirmation time for results. In the past few weeks more than 600 students and staff have been tested and those who tested positive have been isolated or admitted to quarantine and health facilities. Contacts have also been isolated and given the necessary support,” said Nzimande.