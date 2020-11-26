Slow start for 2021 NSFAS applications but more expected to come in late

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received 648,000 applications for the 2021 academic year, but this is an underwhelming figure, higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Thursday.

He said 69% of the applications were from females.

“Concurrently we have received a high volume of applications from Sassa beneficiaries, amounting to 330,000 as a result of our MOU [memorandum of understanding] with the department of social development,” said Nzimande.

To date, KwaZulu-Natal dominates with the highest number of applications. KZN accounts for 157,252 (27%) applications, followed by Gauteng with 119,410 (20%) and Limpopo with 95,091 (16%).

Applications from the Western Cape and Northern Cape remained below expectations, said Nzimande.

“We expect this number to increase quite substantially, as past experience has shown that it is in the last two weeks of the application cycle when some students tend to apply in greater numbers. Rough estimates suggest that there will be over 800,000 new applications for the 2021 application cycle by the closing date at end of November 2020.”