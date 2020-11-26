Rape victim speaks out on violence against women
Police not doing enough to help eradicate scourge, Andy Kawa tells participants at event to mark 16 days of activism
Rape victims are reluctant to report cases because they are re-victimised at police stations.
This is according to rape survivor-turned activist Andy Kawa, who said most women had little faith in the police...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.