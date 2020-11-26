Rape victim speaks out on violence against women

Police not doing enough to help eradicate scourge, Andy Kawa tells participants at event to mark 16 days of activism

PREMIUM

Rape victims are reluctant to report cases because they are re-victimised at police stations.



This is according to rape survivor-turned activist Andy Kawa, who said most women had little faith in the police...

