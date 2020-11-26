Province seeking legal advice on Bay’s failure to elect mayor

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya’s failure to comply with the Port Elizabeth High Court order to call a meeting to elect a new mayor may be a sign of a failure to grasp that she was in contempt of court.



This is according to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Socwetsha, who said on Thursday the provincial executive council had instructed co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha to seek legal opinion regarding the city’s failure to elect a new mayor...

