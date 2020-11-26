Phumzile van Damme compares Julius Malema to Trump: 'Trumpesque narrative leads to violent attacks'

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme has compared EFF leader Julius Malema to US President Donald Trump, after his accusations that mainstream media was “protecting” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This week, the EFF shared a video of Malema addressing the media, where he can be heard saying that some journalists were not reporting fairly on issues that could cost the country.

He said some journalists and media houses were protecting Ramaphosa and making him “to be above the law”.

The video was shared after the names of certain journalists were linked to the controversial Thuma Mina media WhatsApp group, a group the EFF said was part of a “cabal” that openly supported Ramaphosa.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) dismissed the claims, saying there was a “disinformation campaign on social media, seeking to link senior journalists, including Sanef members, to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 'Thuma Mina' campaign”.