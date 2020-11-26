Irate Mthatha ratepayers want water service run by private company
The Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents Association wants a private company to take over the running of the city’s water service.
The ratepayers are fed up with OR Tambo district municipality after yet another water problem cropped up a week ago...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.