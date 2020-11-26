Graeme Smith must instruct Proteas to take a knee, Ntini says

The Proteas’ decision not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement before the series against England rages on and Makhaya Ntini joined the fray on Thursday when he said he was disappointed that the national cricket team has elected to take this route.



The series gets under way with the first Twenty20 in Cape Town on Friday and the Proteas’ decision has eclipsed the cricket, with many suggesting that the nation could be embarrassed if England decide to take a knee in support of the BLM while the hosts remain standing...

