Four taxi killings in OR Tambo in a week
The OR Tambo district has been shaken by four taxi killings in the past week.
Two taxi owners were gunned down in the Mthatha informal settlements of Slovo and Mandela on Saturday, while two drivers were shot dead in Ngangelizwe. The date of these killings is unclear...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.