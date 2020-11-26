Blade Nzimande appoints new NSFAS board and CEO

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has announced the appointment of Andile Nongogo as CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) along with 13 new board members.

Nongogo takes over from Dr Randall Carolissen, whom Nzimande said had done a good job in changing the face of a “complex operation”.

“The state in which NSAFS was 29 months ago is so vastly different to where NSFAS is now. I want to say that without any contradiction. People with different views can hold them; as minister responsible for NSFAS, it's a sea change,” he told journalists on Thursday.

The National Education and Health Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) submitted a presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee in October, citing alleged maladministration at the scheme.

Nzimande said this was not out of the ordinary.