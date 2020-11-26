AFU freezes R111m from businessman who claimed TERS for 6,600 people ... when he's the only worker

In October, Thabo Abel Simbini, through his business Impossible Services (Pty) Ltd, made the devastating revelation that he had to lay off 6,647 employees because of the coronavirus.

As a result, he claimed — and was paid — R111m from the UIF's TERS scheme set up to help individuals and businesses hardest hit by Covid-19.

However, it turns out that Simbini didn't terminate anyone. In fact, he was Impossible Services's only employee.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which said on Thursday that it's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) had frozen the company's and Simbini's bank accounts over the seemingly brazen “suspected Covid relief fraud”.