Thousands of litres down drain as vandals strike at hall

Pipes, doors, floor tiles and ceilings stolen at Motherwell community facility

PREMIUM

A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor has been forced to work from his car because of vandalism at his office, resulting in thousands of litres of clean water being wasted due to a damaged pipe.



Ward 54 councillor Morgan Tshaka is tearing his hair out, out of frustration because of the vandalism to the Motherwell NU30 community hall — which he says he reported to the municipality last week..

