News

Thousands of litres down drain as vandals strike at hall

Pipes, doors, floor tiles and ceilings stolen at Motherwell community facility

PREMIUM
Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi Politics reporter 25 November 2020

A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor has been forced to work from his car because of vandalism at his office, resulting in thousands of litres of clean water being wasted due to a damaged pipe.

Ward 54 councillor Morgan Tshaka is tearing his hair out, out of frustration because of the vandalism to the Motherwell NU30 community hall — which he says he reported to the municipality last week..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
On the money trail

Most Read

X